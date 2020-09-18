Director Mahesh Narayanan on C U Soon: People are connecting with the emotion of the film

Mahesh Narayanan's C U Soon is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. (Photos: The Cue/YouTube, Amazon Prime Video)

Filmmaker Mahesh Naryanan is feeling a mix of great joy and immense responsibility after his latest film C U Soon received unanimous praise from the critics and the audience. The film was conceived as an experimental project by Mahesh and Fahadh Faasil after the release of their film Malik was postponed due to the COVID-induced lockdown. The director-actor duo had no idea how the film would turn out as they had no prior knowledge of dealing with its unique format.

“I am feeling great. People are connecting with the main emotion of the movie without worrying too much about its format,” Mahesh told indianexpress.com.

It seems that Mahesh picked up most of the ideas for this movie while talking about cybersecurity with his wife and her friends. “My wife works in the IT sector. Some of her friends used to talk about how some start-up companies would collect data about people through their social media profiles. It’s not legal but some people do that. And Kevin Thomas (Fahadh Faasil) has some ethical reasons for not doing that. That’s why when Jimmy’s mother asks him to look into Anu’s digital database, he is not willing to do that. Only Sanjana does it,” he noted.

C U Soon was shot entirely with an iPhone following the COVID-19 protocols. Given the new format, the cast and crew had a slew of new problems to solve every day on the sets. “We all (the cast and crew) had to assemble under one roof for this film. Each and every character was available on the sets every day,” he recalled, adding that actors on the sets were helping each other to perform the scenes better.

“The challenge was they can’t shift their look away from the monitor. Inside the screen, we also had given different marking points for Anu, Jimmy and other characters. And then there were other points of focus for Whatsapp and Facebook windows,” he said, adding that the actors were asked to perform their scenes just looking at the one particular spot on the screen. “In that way, it was very complicated for them. But, once they got used to it, they were able to handle it easily,” he added.

Not just the shooting the part, even editing this movie provided Mahesh with a unique learning experience.

“It was not the regular editing process. Normally, when you conceive a film you will plan a set of shots even before you go to shoot. And you capture a scene from different angles and edit them later. But, here an actor should perform an entire scene completely. Because there is no option like just do the scene till this point in one angle and we can continue the scene in the next shot from another angle,” he said.

Also Read | C U Soon speaks to imagination and life experiences

The virtual cinematography, adding a close-up shot, wide-angle shot, zooming-in and zooming-out, was done at the editing table.

“The process of virtual cinematography comes after the editing process. If I show the audience just the screen for the entire duration of the film, the engaging element will be lost. I added cinematic elements to it after the editing,” he recalled.

Also Read | C U Soon review: A satisfying, moving thriller

Starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles, C U Soon is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd