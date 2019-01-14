Malayalam director Lenin Rajendran passes away

Malayalam director-screenwriter Lenin Rajendran passed away in Chennai on Monday. He was 67.

Advertising

Rajendran was undergoing treatment for a liver ailment at Apollo hospital in Chennai.

Lenin Rajendran made his directorial debut with 1982 film Venal. He went on to helm films like Swathi Thirunal, Daivathinte Vikrithikal, Kulam, Rathri Mazha and Makaramanju. His last directorial was the 2016 film Edavappathy.

Sharing the news on Twitter, Oscar-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty wrote, “Ace Malayalam director who made some inspiring movies #LeninRajendran is no more…such a sad loss! He had so many ideas and we were in sync at many issues concerning Chitranjali Studio…everything left unaccomplished!You will remain in our memories, May your Soul Reat In Peace.”

Read the news in Malayalam

Advertising

Lenin Rajendran is survived by wife Dr Ramani, daughter Dr Parvathy and son Gauthaman.