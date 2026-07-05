Dileep’s Bandra made less than Rs 3 cr after Rs 35 cr investment: Producer blames director

Although theatrically released films succeeding and flopping are quite common, and no one can definitively predict a movie’s box-office outcome, some turn out to be such big disasters that they leave their producers in dire straits. Even worse are circumstances in which a film’s budget goes significantly overboard, pushing the producer to raise money through various channels to complete the project, only to lose it all when the movie bombs in theatres. It appears that this was more or less what happened to producer Vinayaka Ajith with director Arun Gopy’s Dileep-led Bandra (2023).

Once one of the most successful film stars in Malayalam cinema in the 2000s and up until the early 2010s, alongside Mohanlal and Mammootty, Dileep’s career graph began to decline with the arrival of a fresh batch of filmmakers who ushered in a new wave marked by contemporary aesthetics inspired by emerging trends in world cinema. The farcical comedy movies he was known for began to be produced less frequently. Since he never made an effort to hone his acting skills or become more versatile as a performer, Dileep was ill-equipped to take on challenging roles going forward.

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The actor’s fall was complete when he was accused of masterminding the abduction and sexual assault of a female colleague in 2017, and he was subsequently arrested in the case. Although he was released on bail later and acquitted by a trial court of all charges in December 2025, it became a blemish on his career, and Dileep continues to struggle as an actor, with most of his films underperfomring.

The hype around Bandra and Tamannaah Bhatia’s Malayalam debut

However, every time a new movie of his is announced, both his ardent fans and those close to him flood social media with posts claiming it will mark his comeback. Bandra was one such highly anticipated Dileep film, which many hoped would turn out to be the blockbuster he desperately needed. Penned by hit writer Udaykrishna, the romantic actioner featured Tamannaah Bhatia as the female lead, marking her Malayalam debut.

Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia in the movie Bandra. (Screenshot: YouTube/saregamamalayalam; enhanced using AI) Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia in the movie Bandra. (Screenshot: YouTube/saregamamalayalam; enhanced using AI)

Unfortunately, Bandra opened to negative reviews from all quarters and became a box-office disaster. The movie still hasn’t even received an OTT release, underscoring how big a flop it was. Recently, producer Vinayaka Ajith came forward to discuss the financial toll Bandra had on him. While he did not mention Dileep by name, Ajith criticised director Arun Gopy, revealing that the movie was completed at twice the budget.

From Rs 17 cr to Rs 35 cr: How Bandra’s budget spiralled out of control

“Initially (before the production began), he told me that the film could be completed at a budget of Rs 12 crore. Later, it became a Rs 17-crore project. For any movie, about Rs 2 crore has to be earmarked for promotions. But when the budget began exceeding Rs 17 crore, I went to see the director at the shooting location and told him that this cannot go forward under any circumstances. I said, ‘I cannot afford it, as I don’t have the finances. How can we continue like this?’ He replied, ‘Listen, don’t worry, I will finish this film within Rs 21 crore.’ He even gave me a signed document stating that,” Ajith revealed during a conversation with Mangalam TV.

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Dileep’s Bandra collected just Rs 3 crore. (Credit: IMDb; enhanced using AI) Dileep’s Bandra collected just Rs 3 crore. (Credit: IMDb; enhanced using AI)

However, Arun Gopy couldn’t keep his word and failed to complete the movie at Rs 21 crore either. “Again, the director and I sat down. He said, ‘Listen, this is how it is; the cinema will do great business.’ He said people were already contacting him (for the rights). He assured us that the film would perform beyond our expectations. By the time Bandra was finished, including publicity, I had invested around Rs 35 crore,” the producer revealed.

Producer Vinayaka Ajith on recovering less than Rs 3 cr

Ajith stated that Bandra, however, made only 1/10 of its budget. “From that movie, I recovered less than Rs 3 crore. I lost that much money. I was left isolated as a producer. At that moment, I even thought that I didn’t want anything to do with cinema anymore. Even if a person loses Rs 1,000, it is still their hard-earned money. Despite such a huge loss, and with the film remaining unsold, that director is still making movies,” he added.

Disclaimer: This piece highlights reflections on significant financial loss and professional hardship within the entertainment industry. The insights shared are for informational and reporting purposes only and do not constitute financial guidance or professional advisory.