Welcome to Central Jail: ‘There’s rock bottom, 50 feet of cr*p’, and then this Dileep film

I don’t think anyone would dispute that Dileep is the “most consistent actor” in Malayalam cinema at the moment. His strike rate has largely remained the same since around 2013, with fluctuations few and far between. No matter how desperately even his most ardent fans want him in a quality movie with the potential to become a hit, Dileep is highly stubborn and prefers delivering only train wrecks. I would say his biggest enemy and hater in cinema is himself.

Among the many stinkers he has delivered over the years, director Sundar Dass’ Welcome to Central Jail (2016) remains the undisputed king. Yes, Dileep has churned out far more disgustingly problematic films, such as Mayamohini (2012), Mr Marumakan (2012), Sringaravelan (2013) and Villali Veeran (2014). But Welcome to Central Jail offers the perfect combination of a subpar script, atrocious performances, problematic portrayals, and shoddy filmmaking. It is execrable!

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A masterclass in irritating cinema

Of all the annoying characters I have seen in Malayalam cinema, Welcome to Central Jail’s Unnikuttan (Dileep) stands apart. The things he does to pretend to be cute are unbearable. It’s understandable that he’s emotionally attached to the central jail where he was born and where his parents served as prisoners until their death. Still, it doesn’t make sense that literally every person there puts up with his childish behaviour.

Dileep in director Sundar Dass’ Welcome to Central Jail. (Credit: IMDb) Dileep in director Sundar Dass’ Welcome to Central Jail. (Credit: IMDb)

He claims the jail’s female block is like his maternal home, reminding him of his mother. However, one time, when he is there to deliver food, he takes revenge on a police officer by grabbing a female prisoner’s back and putting the blame on the cop. I wonder how he would have treated his mother if this is how he treats women who remind him of her.

When harassment is packaged as ‘comedy’

The humour in the movie is either tasteless or dreary, with no in-between. From groping to molestation, Welcome to Central Jail turns heinous crimes into “comedy,” much like many other Dileep films.

In one scene, Unnikuttan, when out on parole, goes to a studio to take a photo of himself. There, he meets photographer Radhika (Vedhika), whom he had seen elsewhere before and immediately developed a crush on. When she sits him down for the photo and adjusts his head for the best shot, he slyly tries to plant an unsolicited kiss on her hand. Then, when she catches his shirt to button it up, he quickly undoes it, ready to make out. It’s “interesting” that the movie positions such a pervert as “innocent” throughout. It says a lot about the mindset of the makers, as well.

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Later, when Radhika lands in jail, Unnikuttan confesses his love for her, but she declines. What follows is a series of scenes showing both police officers and other prisoners shamelessly guilt-tripping and emotionally manipulating her into reciprocating Unnikuttan’s love.

In all honesty, screenwriter Benny P Nayarambalam’s downfall deserves in-depth study. From classic comedies like Kalyanaraman (2002), Thommanum Makkalum (2005), and Chotta Mumbai (2007) to crass comedies like Sound Thoma (2013) and Welcome to Central Jail, Benny’s career has come a long way. Frankly, I have seen high school plays with better scripts and fewer plot holes than this Dileep-starrer.

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While the writing and direction are shoddy, all the actors match them with their disastrous performances, as if they are in a weird tournament to prove who delivers the worst acting. Dileep’s irritatingly childlike dialogue delivery is matched by Vedhika’s robotic performance, marred by out-of-sync dubbing.

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The biggest flex of Welcome to Central Jail is that it offers the audience not a moment’s respite. As Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston) from Friends would have said, “there’s rock bottom, 50 feet of cr*p, then this Dileep-starrer.”

Dileep, not Dhyan Sreenivasan, is Malayalam cinema’s OG ‘Oppenheimer’

While many social media circles call actor Dhyan Sreenivasan “Dhyanheimer” (a portmanteau of his first name and Oppenheimer) for often creating and dropping [box-office] bombs, it’s unfair that they overlook Dileep here. He’s not only the OG Oppenheimer, but his consistency is unmatched.

While even Dhyan stumbled in between and delivered a superhit, Varshangalkku Shesham (2024), Dileep has thus far ensured he doesn’t make such a mistake. A glance at the films he has done over the past decade underscores just how determined he is.

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Because he refuses to improve or update his acting skills to match the changing era, or become more versatile as a performer, audiences are often subjected to his desperate attempts to pass himself off as a tricenarian who can still ace physical comedy, with the best example being Pavi Caretaker (2024). You know… It’s almost reminiscent of that episode from Friends when Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc) tries to look 19 for an audition.

Anyway, see you next week. Omana Kutty!

Memories of Blunder is a column in which we dissect some of the worst South Indian movies and performances of all time. No offence to anyone whose name surfaces here. They may all have potential, but they blew it that one time. However, don’t play the song if you can’t face the music, right?