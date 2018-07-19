Dileep row: AMMA sets date to meet WCC members

The AMMA leadership has been taking a lot of heat since last month. The AMMA leadership has been taking a lot of heat since last month.

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) on Thursday sent a letter to the Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) announcing the date for the emergency executive committee meeting. The AMMA office bearers will meet the members of WCC on August 7 in Kochi to discuss the rationale behind their decision to reinstate actor Dileep.

Dileep, whose membership was revoked last year following his arrest in connection with the attack on a female actor, was invited to come back into the association after Mohanlal became the new president of AMMA in June. The move sparked a massive outrage with people from various sections of society condemning the decision.

As the immediate fallout, four women actors, including the survivor, Rima Kallingal, Ramya Nambeesan, Geetu Mohandas resigned from the association in protest. It was followed by an open letter by the members of WCC to the AMMA demanding an explanation.

“AMMA had publicly pledged full support to the member who survived the assault but the decision taken at the said meeting for reinstating the expelled member who is now a charge sheeted suspect, goes against the promise made by AMMA to the survivor, ” wrote Revathi, Parvathy and Padmapriya to Edavela Babu, the general secretary of the AMMA.

The WCC has been vocal about its objection to recent developments in AMMA. The women’s collective had also issued a statement saying it was disappointed with Mohanlal’s remarks justifying the move to take Dileep in.

The AMMA leadership has been taking a lot of heat since last month. Earlier, about 100 members of the Malayalam film fraternity and about 50 high-profile celebrities of the Kannada film industry had issued sperate letters criticising the AMMA. Some even demanded executive members to step down on moral grounds besides revoking Dileep’s membership.

Even superstar Kamal Hassan criticised the actors’ association for taking the decision without consulting WCC members.

Mohanlal recently said that Dileep was not part of the association as he has refused to come back into the fold until he is proven innocent in the court of the law.

