Dileep: I do not wish to be active in AMMA until my innocence is proven

Dileep is the eighth accused in a case of kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam female actor. Dileep is the eighth accused in a case of kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam female actor.

As the controversy around Dileep’s inclusion into AMMA heightens, the Kammara Sambhavam actor today said that he has no plans of returning to the film body until he is cleared of criminal charges. Dileep is the eighth accused in a case of kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam female actor.

In a letter to AMMA, Dileep wrote, “I do not wish to be active in any association until my innocence is proven.” The actor also added that he had been trapped in a case in which he had no role at all. He went to thank AMMA for their decision to reinstate him. Dileep said he was pained to see AMMA being embroiled in controversy.

Read Dileep’s letter to AMMA

A day after Mohanlal was appointed as the new president of AMMA, Dileep was inducted back into the film body by the organisation. The decision sparked severe outrage among female actors who were part of AMMA. The Women in Cinema Collective, formed to protect women from misogyny, sexism and discrimination, panned AMMA for its decision. Following the criticism, four female actors including the victim quit the film body in a rebellious gesture. The victim, in a statement, had said that there was no point in continuing in the organisation.

Meanwhile, three-lifetime members of AMMA, also part of the WCC, wrote a letter to AMMA asking an explanation as to how the decision was made. Considering that Dileep is an accused in the case and the victim also was part of the organisation, they demanded to know why a decision was made without ensuring that all members knew that the topic was up for discussion. They have also asked for an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

Also Read: Patriarchy still rules bodies like AMMA, but it’s clear women won’t take it anymore

Also Read | Dileep row: ‘Explain your stand’ writes WCC in a letter to AMMA

Prithviraj, one of the leading actors who came out in open support of the victim, has said that he understands the decision of the four female actors. “I completely understand why Remya, Geethu, Rima and the victim resigned from AMMA. I appreciate their courage and applaud the decision. I am with them. There may be people who criticise them but I believe that right or wrong depends on one’s perception,“ he said in an interview to The Week. Notably, Prithiviraj was also absent in the meeting where the decision to include Dileep was made.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd