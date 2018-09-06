Dileep and Kavya Madhavan expecting their first child

Dileep and Kavya are expecting their first child. Dileep and Kavya are expecting their first child.

Malayalam actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan are expecting their first child. The news of her pregnancy was confirmed by a friend of the family as they told Manorama Online, “Kavya will be a mother soon and the whole family is delighted with the good news.”

A family member also told Mathrubhumi, “All the family members are delighted with this news. Dileep’s daughter Meenakshi will have a sibling now. Kavya and Dileep are very happy about it.”

Dileep and Kavya tied the knot in November 2016. The actor was earlier married to actor Manju Warrier. They have a daughter – Meenakshi. Kavya and her first husband Nishal Chandra parted ways in 2011.

Dileep has courted various controversies in recent times including his involvement in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam female actor. He is the eighth accused in the assault case. The decision to reinstate Dileep in Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) also received a lot of flak and four actresses including the sexual assault victim quit AMMA over the same.

