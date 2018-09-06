Dileep and Kavya Madhavan expecting their first child

Malayalam actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan are expecting their first child. The news of her pregnancy was confirmed by a friend of the family as they told Manorama Online, “Kavya will be a mother soon and the whole family is delighted with the good news.”
A family member also told Mathrubhumi, “All the family members are delighted with this news. Dileep’s daughter Meenakshi will have a sibling now. Kavya and Dileep are very happy about it.”
Dileep and Kavya tied the knot in November 2016. The actor was earlier married to actor Manju Warrier. They have a daughter – Meenakshi. Kavya and her first husband Nishal Chandra parted ways in 2011.
Dileep has courted various controversies in recent times including his involvement in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam female actor. He is the eighth accused in the assault case. The decision to reinstate Dileep in Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) also received a lot of flak and four actresses including the sexual assault victim quit AMMA over the same.
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App