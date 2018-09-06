Follow Us:
Thursday, September 06, 2018
Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category Sponsored

Realme 2 is the best budget smartphone available in the sub 10K category

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan expecting their first child

Malayalam actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan are expecting their first child. The two got married in November 2016.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 6, 2018 7:44:17 pm
dileep and kavya Dileep and Kavya are expecting their first child.
Related News

Malayalam actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan are expecting their first child. The news of her pregnancy was confirmed by a friend of the family as they told Manorama Online, “Kavya will be a mother soon and the whole family is delighted with the good news.”

A family member also told Mathrubhumi, “All the family members are delighted with this news. Dileep’s daughter Meenakshi will have a sibling now. Kavya and Dileep are very happy about it.”

Dileep and Kavya tied the knot in November 2016. The actor was earlier married to actor Manju Warrier. They have a daughter – Meenakshi. Kavya and her first husband Nishal Chandra parted ways in 2011.

Dileep has courted various controversies in recent times including his involvement in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam female actor. He is the eighth accused in the assault case. The decision to reinstate Dileep in Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) also received a lot of flak and four actresses including the sexual assault victim quit AMMA over the same.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Watch Now
Sec 377 profiles: Diversity is in nature. Why can’t we accept it in humans?
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement