Dileep and Kavya Madhavan welcome a baby girl

Dileep and Kavya Madhavan tied the knot in 2016.

Malayalam actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan welcomed their first child on Friday. Kavya gave birth to a baby girl at 4:45 am in a Kochi hospital. Both mother and daughter are doing well.

Dileep and Kavya were a much loved onscreen couple before they tied the knot in 2016. Before the marriage, the media and fans were obsessed with their alleged affair for over a decade.

For years, Kavya Madhavan was accused of being the ‘other woman’ in Dileep’s life, when the latter was married to Manju Warrier. Their wedding marked the culmination of many years of gossip that eventually influenced the couple’s decision. Meenakshi, who is the daughter of Dileep and Manju, is currently living with her father. Dileep said his marriage to Kavya took place with the full approval of his daughter.

Read the news in Malayalam

Kavya and her first husband Nishal Chandra parted ways in 2011.

Dileep has courted various controversies in recent times including his involvement in the kidnapping and sexual assault of a popular Malayalam female actor. He is the eighth accused in the assault case. The decision to reinstate Dileep in Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) also received a lot of flak and four actresses including the sexual assault victim quit AMMA over the same. Kavya’s name also figured several times in the case. She was also questioned by the investigating officials.

