First photo of Dileep and Kavya’s daughter out

Mollywood actor Dileep shared the first photo of his second daughter, Mahalakshmi. The actor took to Facebook to share the image on the occasion of his daughter’s first birthday.

In the click, Dileep is seen with his wife Kavya Madhavan, mother and two daughters. Wearing a peach coloured dress, the baby looked adorable while sitting on the lap of her paternal grandmother.

Dileep got married to Kavya, his co-star from many films, in 2016 and their daughter Mahalakshmi was born last year.

Dileep was previously married to actor Manju Warrior. They have a daughter together name Meenakshi. Dileep and Manju got divorced in 2015 after 17 years of marriage.

On the work front, Dileep has signed a string of films, including a superhero movie named Parakkum Pappan. It will be directed by Viyaan Vishnu and Dileep’s Graand Production is co-producing the film with Carnival Motion Pictures. He is also awaiting the release of Jack Daniel directed by SL Puram Jayasurya, who is known for films like Speed Track, Angel John, and Sachin. The film also stars Arjun Sarja in the lead.

He is also starring in a 3D movie titled Professor Dinkan, which will mark the directorial debut of cinematographer Ramachandra Babu.