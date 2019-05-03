Supreme Court stays trial in Malayalam actress attack case

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the trial in the Malayalam actress attack case. Actor Dileep is a key accused in the case.

Advertising

Dileep has denied the accusations and had filed a plea in the apex court, requesting access to the memory card which is said to contain evidence.

However, the Kerala government has opposed the actor’s plea and has asked for more time from the Supreme Court in order to decide whether the memory card in question can be considered as a document or material evidence.

Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, who has been appearing on behalf of Dileep, said that the card is a document. However, the prosecution is not of the same opinion and thinks it is material evidence which does not come under IT Act and therefore cannot be handed over.

Advertising

Dileep had earlier contested that it is of prime importance that the actor gets his hands on the memory card, which he believes has been doctored. But there is a snag in the case since the government counsel has stated that the law does not say every material evidence should be shared with the accused.

Dileep’s plea for the memory card had earlier been turned down by Angamaly Magistrate Court and the Kerala High Court.