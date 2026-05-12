How different will Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 be from Mohanlal’s original? Producers reveal

While director Jeethu Joseph’s Mohanlal-led Drishyam 3 is gearing up for release, its Hindi remake is also nearing completion, eyeing an October release. One of the most successful film franchises in the country, the Drishyam movies and their remakes in various languages have raked in big bucks and been well received by audiences. As a result, the third instalment is arriving amid significant anticipation.

Although the core stories of both the original Malayalam and the Hindi versions of the Drishyam films have been the same, they haven’t been mirror images of each other and have differed in tone, style, and even structure at times. In fact, it’s safe to say that the Hindi Drishyam (2015), directed by Nishikant Kamat, and its sequel, Drishyam 2 (2022), helmed by Abhishek Pathak, were created by taking ample artistic liberties in line with the local audience’s tastes in mind.

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‘Malayalam Drishyam is more of a family drama’

Recently, producers Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak of Panorama Studios spoke in depth about the Drishyam franchise and the fundamental changes they made to the Hindi versions of the films, compared to the original Malayalam movies, to better suit their target audience. Although Drishyam 3 will begin at the same juncture in both Malayalam and Hindi, Abhishek noted that the way their respective narratives develop will differ.

“You will understand the difference only when you watch the Hindi trailer. The story in Drishyam 2 ended at a certain point, and Drishyam 3 begins from there. The Malayalam version also starts from that point. The Malayalam version is more of a family drama. As Jeethu Joseph told us during the launch, the story is very good for the Malayalam audience, and they will like it. We liked it a lot too, which is why we invested in this project,” Abhishek told news agency ANI.

‘Made changes in story, screenplay for Hindi Drishyam 3 as well’

He added, “However, our Hindi audience has a different taste and palate. We made changes in Drishyam 2 as well, and the audience appreciated them. We have also made changes in the story and screenplay for this part, and the audience will notice the difference.”

“Drishyam 3 will be released on 2nd October. It is Drishyam Day: a date associated with the film. I think the Hindi version of the film will be released on that date. We are currently preparing for it. It is in post-production,” Abhishek revealed.

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What Jeethu Joseph said about Drishyam 3

At the Drishyam 3 trailer launch, director Jeethu Joseph opened on what to expect on the Mohanlal-starrer, “The difference between the first and second parts and the third one is that Georgekutty doesn’t know whether someone is behind him, and if so, who it is. In the first two parts, he knew that the police and the dead boy’s family were after him. But in this one, he doesn’t know who it is. I’m not saying there won’t be any elements that will surprise you.”

About Drishyam 3 and the franchise

Starring Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Siddique, Murali Gopy, Saikumar, and KB Ganesh Kumar, all of whom will reprise their respective roles from the earlier films, Jeethu Joseph’s Drishyam 3 will hit the screens on May 21, coinciding with the Malayalam superstar’s 66th birthday.

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Both Drishyam (2013) and Drishyam 2 (2021) have been remade into multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada. Interestingly, the original Drishyam was even adapted into Sinhala and Mandarin Chinese and is being developed in South Korea and Hollywood as well.

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The Hindi Drishyam movies, meanwhile, feature Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Rajat Kapoor in key roles. Although Akshaye Khanna played an important character in Drishyam 2, he won’t be returning in the third instalment.