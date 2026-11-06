Dies Irae actor Athulya Chandra, 2 others arrested for allegedly assaulting, robbing doctor

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Malayalam actor Athulya Chandra, who rose to fame with her role in director Rahul Sadasivan’s Pranav Mohanlal-led Dies Irae (2025), was arrested along with two others for allegedly assaulting a doctor in Kochi. The complainant alleged that the accused also stole his two mobile phones and other belongings worth over Rs 3 lakh.
Doctor details ‘assault’
According to news agency PTI, the doctor stated in his complaint that he arrived at a flat in Vyttila, Ernakulam district, on Monday, November 2, after being called and told that the aunt of one of the accused persons was ill. When he reached the address, he saw about 12 people in the flat, including Athulya, who allegedly assaulted him. Along with his two phones, the complainant claimed that the accused also stole his smartwatch and earbuds, worth around Rs 3.25 lakh in total.
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Police yet to confirm motive
Based on his complaint, the police registered an FIR under sections 127(2) (wrongful confinement), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 296(b) (obscene acts and songs), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 310 (dacoity) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and arrested Athulya Chandra and two others on Thursday, November 5, the news agency reported.
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However, the police are yet to ascertain the motive behind the incident. “We haven’t understood the complete picture so far. The accused persons are saying another version of the story. But we are yet to verify that, and more details cannot be divulged now,” an investigating officer at Kadavanthra police station told Onmanorama. They also said they haven’t ruled out any angle, including the possibility of a honey-trap operation, but hinted it’s too early to draw conclusions.
Besides Dies Irae, Athulya Chandra has also appeared in movies such as Ganagandharvan (2019), Innale Vare (2022), O Baby (2023), and Uyir (2026).
Reportedly, another arrested person is a small-time actor named Bibin Perumbilli.
Disclaimer: This report covers an ongoing legal investigation involving unverified claims and allegations made by the involved parties, which have not been independently proven in a court of law. Readers are advised that details regarding criminal charges, alleged assault, and legal proceedings are subject to official police verification.