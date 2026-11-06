Dies Irae actor Athulya Chandra, 2 others arrested for allegedly assaulting, robbing doctor

Malayalam actor Athulya Chandra, who rose to fame with her role in director Rahul Sadasivan’s Pranav Mohanlal-led Dies Irae (2025), was arrested along with two others for allegedly assaulting a doctor in Kochi. The complainant alleged that the accused also stole his two mobile phones and other belongings worth over Rs 3 lakh.

Doctor details ‘assault’

According to news agency PTI, the doctor stated in his complaint that he arrived at a flat in Vyttila, Ernakulam district, on Monday, November 2, after being called and told that the aunt of one of the accused persons was ill. When he reached the address, he saw about 12 people in the flat, including Athulya, who allegedly assaulted him. Along with his two phones, the complainant claimed that the accused also stole his smartwatch and earbuds, worth around Rs 3.25 lakh in total.