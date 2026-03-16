Did Amritha Suresh and sister Abhirami Suresh ‘abandon their father in an old-age home’ in his final days? Sisters respond to controversy

Days after one section of social media launched a smear campaign of sorts against them, alleging that they didn’t take care of their father in his final days and even had him enrolled in an old-age home, musical sibling duo Amritha Suresh and Abhirami Suresh have finally broken their silence. In a joint video statement on social media, the two refuted the rumours as false and explained the connection their father, musician PR Suresh, had with the said nursing home.

The controversy was triggered by certain remarks Anil Jose, the managing trustee of Mithrakulam Commune, made during a talk show on the 24 News television channel. In a discussion on the topic “The Rise of Old-Age Homes in Kerala,” Anil mentioned that Suresh lived at their commune in Ernakulam for some time. “Suresh sir lived with us until shortly before he passed away. He was a great artiste. It was from our institution that he used to go for many of his programmes,” he said, adding that Mithrakulam is not a typical old-age home but a “commune” where people from various walks of life live together.