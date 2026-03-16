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Did Amritha Suresh and sister Abhirami Suresh ‘abandon their father in an old-age home’ in his final days? Sisters respond to controversy
In a joint video statement, Amritha Suresh and sister Abhirami Suresh refuted the rumours as false and explained the connection their father had with the nursing home.
Days after one section of social media launched a smear campaign of sorts against them, alleging that they didn’t take care of their father in his final days and even had him enrolled in an old-age home, musical sibling duo Amritha Suresh and Abhirami Suresh have finally broken their silence. In a joint video statement on social media, the two refuted the rumours as false and explained the connection their father, musician PR Suresh, had with the said nursing home.
The controversy was triggered by certain remarks Anil Jose, the managing trustee of Mithrakulam Commune, made during a talk show on the 24 News television channel. In a discussion on the topic “The Rise of Old-Age Homes in Kerala,” Anil mentioned that Suresh lived at their commune in Ernakulam for some time. “Suresh sir lived with us until shortly before he passed away. He was a great artiste. It was from our institution that he used to go for many of his programmes,” he said, adding that Mithrakulam is not a typical old-age home but a “commune” where people from various walks of life live together.
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However, once the show aired, many began questioning why Amritha and Abhirami — whom they said have often portrayed themselves as deeply devoted daughters — allegedly “abandoned” their father in such an institution. The discussion even took a turn when many started debating why a man with his own house and a seemingly happy family sought “refuge” elsewhere. Subsequently, the two sisters issued a statement maintaining that the claims are factually incorrect.
‘Our father was a trustee of the commune’
“We are directly addressing the matter now so that there are no further unnecessary discussions on this. The news that spread yesterday claimed that our father spent his final days in an old-age home and that we — Amritha, Abhirami, and our mother — dumped him there. In reality, our father was a trustee of the very commune mentioned in that discussion. We ourselves have visited Mithrakulam many times. He was a part of many such communes. He was active in teaching them (the residents) music, bringing them to perform on stages, and spending time with them,” Amritha shared. The commune describes itself as a community living space rather than a traditional old-age home.
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Maintaining that Anil Jose’s words were misconstrued, she added, “What [Anil] uncle meant in that discussion was that many people, including our father, are a part of their commune. It wasn’t that we ‘dumped’ him there. Before attacking us based on a single sentence someone said, remember that you all have watched our lives daily through our vlogs and other social media content. You know better than us how active our father was in all of them.”
Stating that it’s deeply hurtful to see fake news being spread about them and their father by cherry-picking a few sentences from a discussion, the siblings also made it clear that they would pursue legal action against those spreading such claims.
For the unversed, Suresh passed away in April 2023 at a private hospital in Kochi while undergoing treatment following a stroke. In a recent interview, Amritha had shared that it was her former boyfriend, composer Gopi Sunder, who offered her emotional support during the difficult period following Suresh’s death. She said he even performed her father’s last rites and lit the funeral pyre.
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