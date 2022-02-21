Despite being a mashup of past movies, Aaraattu is still a hit; Mohanlal thanks viewers

Aaraattu was one of the most awaited Malayalam movies of the year. When B Unnikrishnan, who has directed Mohanlal in films like Madampi, Grandmaster, Mr. Fraud, Villain etc, announced Aarattu, he was clear about his intentions to make a complete entertainer with the most influential actor in the industry. Even before the release of Aaraattu, the director said that the movie will be an out-and-out entertainer which will satisfy Mohanlal fans. Aarattu which was released last week stayed true to the director’s promises as the movie was a complete Mohanlal show. It had all the elements to satisfy die-hard Mohanlal fans.

Though many critics panned Aaraattu for its outdated style of filmmaking and hero worshipping, the movie still made an impact at the box office. According to Pinkvilla, Aaraatu has grossed over 3.5 crore in Kerala on the opening day and an additional 50 lakhs from theaters outside Kerala. Aaraatu hit 2700 screens in India and across the world on February 18.

Following the positive reception to Aaraatu, Mohanlal went live on Facebook to thank everyone for making the movie a success. “Aarattu as the name suggests is a movie with a festive mood and we’re happy that everyone has enjoyed the movie. We made this movie as a mass entertainer and didn’t have any big claims. We wanted viewers to come to theaters and enjoy the movie and by God’s grace, people have taken up the movie, Thank you all,” said Mohanlal in the live video. Towards the end of the video, Mohanlal said ‘Nenu chaala dangerousu’ which means ‘I’m so dangerous’ in Telugu. This is a dialogue frequently uttered by Mohanlal’s character in Aaraattu. He also shared a sneak peek of Aaraatu.



On the work front, Mohanlal is all set to make his directorial debut with fantasy thriller Barroz. In the film, Mohanlal will also play the titular role of Barroz, a mythological character who safeguards Vasco Da Gama’s treasure. The actor also has Monster and Ram in the pipeline.