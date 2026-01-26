She made an enviable debut opposite Malayalam cinema’s heartthrob in hit film, but left without a second outing: ‘People forgot such a person existed’

Even if the name Deepa Nayar may not ring a bell immediately, her face would rush to the minds of Malayalees worldwide as soon as they hear the song “Minnaminni Ithiripponne Minnanathellam Ponnalla.” That’s right; we are talking about the adorable scamps Tinu, Vinu, and Anu’s beloved Annie chechi from Priyam (2000). Starring “heartthrob” Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, Priyam was inspired by Mahesh Bhatt’s Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla starrer Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), which, in itself, was based on the 1958 Hollywood romantic comedy Houseboat.

Priyam revolves around a young man, Benny (Kunchako Boban), who starts raising his three niblings, Tinu (Master Arun), Vinu (Master Ashwin Thampi), and Anu (Baby Manjima), after the demise of his sister and her husband. Deepa plays Annie, Benny’s childhood friend. Having not seen her for a long time, Benny initially doesn’t recognise Annie, who has been searching for him for the longest time, and is cold towards her. Thus, she forges a bond with the kids and with their help, Annie slowly begins carving a path to Benny’s heart, determined to realise her love story.