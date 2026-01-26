Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
She made an enviable debut opposite Malayalam cinema’s heartthrob in hit film, but left without a second outing: ‘People forgot such a person existed’
Although the Kunchacko Boban-led romantic comedy became a hit and the debutant female lead's performance impressed everyone, the audience never saw her again, much to everyone's dismay.
Even if the name Deepa Nayar may not ring a bell immediately, her face would rush to the minds of Malayalees worldwide as soon as they hear the song “Minnaminni Ithiripponne Minnanathellam Ponnalla.” That’s right; we are talking about the adorable scamps Tinu, Vinu, and Anu’s beloved Annie chechi from Priyam (2000). Starring “heartthrob” Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, Priyam was inspired by Mahesh Bhatt’s Aamir Khan-Juhi Chawla starrer Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), which, in itself, was based on the 1958 Hollywood romantic comedy Houseboat.
Priyam revolves around a young man, Benny (Kunchako Boban), who starts raising his three niblings, Tinu (Master Arun), Vinu (Master Ashwin Thampi), and Anu (Baby Manjima), after the demise of his sister and her husband. Deepa plays Annie, Benny’s childhood friend. Having not seen her for a long time, Benny initially doesn’t recognise Annie, who has been searching for him for the longest time, and is cold towards her. Thus, she forges a bond with the kids and with their help, Annie slowly begins carving a path to Benny’s heart, determined to realise her love story.
Helmed by Sanal, Priyam introduced a new heroine to Malayalam cinema, Deepa Nayar. Although the movie became a hit and her performance impressed everyone, the audience never saw her again, much to everyone’s dismay. But where is she now? And why has she not appeared in a single movie since then? Deepa herself has broken the silence and disclosed why she stepped away from the limelight despite receiving an enviable debut.
What happened to Priyam actress Deepa Nayar?
Revealing why she bid adieu to Tinseltown after her debut movie, Deepa shared in a video posted on her Instagram handle, “Many people ask why I quit acting after just one film. They wonder if it was because my experience on the set was bad. Not at all. The set of Priyam was amazing. It was incredibly fun, especially with all the kids around. If I were to explain what happened… my entry into the cinema was as unexpected as my exit…” Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Deepa is also a talented dancer and initially gained attention through programmes on the Asianet channel. She was a student when she acted in Priyam.
She continued, “I received two or three offers after Priyam. I was a student back then. Those offers weren’t good enough to justify dropping out of my engineering studies to go and act. Hence, my parents and I decided that I complete my studies first. But after that, no more offers came. Social media wasn’t as active as it is today, right? People simply forgot that such a person existed. That’s what happened. This was also the period when talented female actors like Navya Nair, Meera Jasmine and Bhavana were slowly making an impression in the industry.”
Deepa added, “After my studies, I wanted to go abroad. Thus, I moved to Melbourne University for my Master’s, and then I got busy with my career. That’s how I completely left the movie world.” She now works as a software engineer and is married to Rajeev Nair, who also works in the same field. The couple is settled in Melbourne, Australia, where they live with their daughters.
