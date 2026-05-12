Debut in Mohanlal film, fame at 14, but Saleema’s career never took off; she recently battled cancer

Malayalam cinema history comprises not just those who scaled great heights and achieved it all, but also those who tried greatly but couldn’t soar. This, nonetheless, doesn’t make them tragic figures; it simply means they never received their due. Take Saleema, for instance. Although she never managed to capitalise on the love she received from the audience and her subsequent popularity in the 1980s, Malayalees continue to cherish her for her performances.

The daughter of renowned comedy actor Girija, who appeared in about 300 films across the Telugu and Tamil industries, Saleema entered Tinseltown by playing a small role in director Dasari Narayana Rao’s Meghasandesam (1982), starring Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Jaya Prada, and Jayasudha in the lead roles. Although she subsequently appeared in a couple of Tamil films, it was her foray into Malayalam cinema that gave her career momentum.

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At the age of 13, she made her Malayalam debut in the Mohanlal-led Njan Piranna Nattil (1985). She subsequently appeared in films like Santham Bheekaram (1985) and Niramulla Ravulkal (1986). However, it was director Hariharan’s Nakhakshathangal (1986), penned by National Award-winning screenwriter-filmmaker and Jnanpith awardee MT Vasudevan Nair, that offered Saleema a career breakthrough. Along with Monisha and Vineeth, she delivered an impressive performance in the romantic musical drama as a speech- and hearing-impaired young woman caught in a love triangle.

While Monisha’s portrayal in Nakhakshathangal earned her the National Film Award for Best Actress, Saleema’s performance also received much acclaim. Regardless, unlike expectations, Saleema’s career didn’t soar immediately. She then appeared in movies such as Kurukkan Rajavayi (1987), Mammootty’s Mahayanam (1989) and Mohanlal’s Vandanam (1989), in which she played notable roles. She once again delivered an impressive performance in a Hariharan-MT movie, Aranyakam (1988). Yet, she failed to cash in on that either.

Saleema with Monisha (R) in Nakhakshathangal. (Screenshot: YouTube/SreeMovies) Saleema with Monisha (R) in Nakhakshathangal. (Screenshot: YouTube/SreeMovies)

Why Saleema disappeared from movies

In the blink of an eye after that, the promising Saleema disappeared from movies almost as if she never existed. Mahayanam was the last film she worked on in the first phase of her career. In a 2019 interview with The Times of India, she revealed the real reason behind her departure. Mentioning that her family wished for her to focus more on their business endeavours, Saleema said that she gave up acting as she wanted to give her all to whatever she did.

“For about three years, I was into the automobile business, followed by about 10 or more years in real estate and other sectors,” she shared. Despite the passage of decades, her love for cinema remained intact. She was sure that nothing else gave her as much pleasure as acting did, particularly since Malayalam audiences kept recognising her as Nakhakshathangal’s Lakshmi and Aranyakam’s Ammini even after decades. Aside from acting, she had also modelled early in her career and appeared in about 150 ads.

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Return to cinema

Years later, she made a comeback to Tinseltown and appeared in films like Abhayarthikal (2019), Lisaa (2019), Munthiri Monchan (2019), Bloody Beggar (2024), and DNA (2024). She was most recently seen in director Jofin T Chacko’s blockbuster Asif Ali-Anaswara Rajan starrer Rekhachithram (2025). She never married.

Although she has appeared in only a handful of films, Malayalees haven’t forgotten Saleema’s expressive eyes and face yet. That’s also why noted actor Seema G Nair’s recent revelation that Saleema was diagnosed with cancer pained many. Taking to Facebook, Seema shared that she survived oral cancer recently. “I am currently in Chennai for a shoot. Saleema had called me a long time ago. We had no prior acquaintance and had never met. During my last two visits to Chennai, I wasn’t able to meet her, but I finally met her for the first time recently,” she wrote.

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Saleema’s cancer diagnosis

Opening up about Saleema’s cancer battle, Seema also revealed that although she approached a few industry insiders seeking help for the former, most people paid no heed. “A while ago, Saleema was diagnosed with oral cancer. Now, after treatment, she has recovered and is currently acting in Tamil. Her heart is full of memories of Malayalees and Malayalam cinema. She has a deep desire to work here again. When I first learned of her illness, I had reached out to a few people for help. Perhaps due to their busy schedules, many didn’t.”

Seema continued, “Actor Vineeth visited her; Shwetha Menon (actor and the president of Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes, known by its initials as AMMA) had called her. But only a few people did such things. Everyone knows everyone when they are in the limelight; once that fades, no one knows anyone.” Seema concluded her post by noting that Saleema needs financial support in her journey forward and requested that the industry offer her acting roles when available.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes and highlights the personal journey and resilience of the artist. While it mentions a recovery from oral cancer, the content is not a substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment; always seek the guidance of a qualified healthcare provider with any questions regarding a medical condition.