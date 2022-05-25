Dear Friend trailer: Tovino Thomas promises a memorable relationship drama

The trailer of Dear Friend was released on Wednesday. The trailer introduces us to Tovino Thomas’ character who is a happy-go-lucky guy. He seems to be a pretty successful guy, who has everything. He has lovely friends, who seem to cater to his wishes and whims. He can afford the expensive lifestyle that a top metropolitan city can offer.

In the trailer, we also see Tovino’s character is cross with his friends with whom he seems to have made memories worth a lifetime. “Let’s pretend like it never happens,” says Sanchana Natarajan’s character. But, he can’t. He can’t either look into the eyes of his friends or hear their voices on phone. What happened?

The trailer further suggests that Tovino’s character gets caught on the wrong side of the law and some money is also in the mix, turning people’s lives upside down.

The film also stars Darshana Rajendran, Basil Joseph and Arjun Radhakrishnan. Basil promises to deliver a memorable performance in the movie.

Last year, Tovino Thomas grabbed the attention of cinephiles across the country with his superhero movie Minnal Murali. The film, which premiered on Netflix, told the origin story of two men, who gain supernatural powers after being struck by lightning. While one has a heroic legacy to live up to, the other person is not so lucky and turns into a mass killer.

Tovino was last seen in the social thriller Naaradan. In the Aashiq Abu directorial, the actor played a popular newsman, who uses his influence to exploit others to serve his agenda.

Tovino Thomas also has Anveshippin Kandethum, Vaashi and Thallumala in the pipeline.