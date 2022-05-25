scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Must Read

Dear Friend trailer: Tovino Thomas promises a memorable relationship drama

Dear Friend stars Tovino Thomas, Darshana Rajendran, Basil Joseph and Arjun Radhakrishnan in the lead roles.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
May 25, 2022 8:57:25 pm
Dear FriendDear Friend will hit screens on June 10.

The trailer of Dear Friend was released on Wednesday. The trailer introduces us to Tovino Thomas’ character who is a happy-go-lucky guy. He seems to be a pretty successful guy, who has everything. He has lovely friends, who seem to cater to his wishes and whims. He can afford the expensive lifestyle that a top metropolitan city can offer.

In the trailer, we also see Tovino’s character is cross with his friends with whom he seems to have made memories worth a lifetime. “Let’s pretend like it never happens,” says Sanchana Natarajan’s character. But, he can’t. He can’t either look into the eyes of his friends or hear their voices on phone. What happened?

Also Read |Thank You teaser: Naga Chaitanya plays a self-centred, self-made millionaire

The trailer further suggests that Tovino’s character gets caught on the wrong side of the law and some money is also in the mix, turning people’s lives upside down.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The film also stars Darshana Rajendran, Basil Joseph and Arjun Radhakrishnan. Basil promises to deliver a memorable performance in the movie.

Best of Express Premium

UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...Premium
UPSC CSE Key – May 25, 2022: Know the Relevance of QUAD 2022 to Pangong T...
(Joining) BJP an option, AAP has better strategy than Congress: Hardik PatelPremium
(Joining) BJP an option, AAP has better strategy than Congress: Hardik Patel
Explained: The new Indo-Pacific blocPremium
Explained: The new Indo-Pacific bloc
Rising global rates, Re fall may scale down India Inc ECB plansPremium
Rising global rates, Re fall may scale down India Inc ECB plans
More Premium Stories >>

Last year, Tovino Thomas grabbed the attention of cinephiles across the country with his superhero movie Minnal Murali. The film, which premiered on Netflix, told the origin story of two men, who gain supernatural powers after being struck by lightning. While one has a heroic legacy to live up to, the other person is not so lucky and turns into a mass killer.

Tovino was last seen in the social thriller Naaradan. In the Aashiq Abu directorial, the actor played a popular newsman, who uses his influence to exploit others to serve his agenda.

Tovino Thomas also has Anveshippin Kandethum, Vaashi and Thallumala in the pipeline.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Karan Johar turns 50 throwback photos with besties Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol
Karan Johar turns 50: His throwback photos with besties Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee, Kajol

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 25: Latest News

Advertisement