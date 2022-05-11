Dear Friend teaser: Tovino Thomas plays a single musician

Malayalam star Tovino Thomas on Wednesday released the teaser of his upcoming film titled Dear Friend. Directed by Vineeth Kumar, the film is written by Sharfu, Suhas and Arjun Lal.

The teaser opens with a couple talking about a girl who they could set up with their single friend, played by Tovino. By the looks of it, Tovino is alone and not lonely. He seems like a musician who is content with his work and happy to walk alone in the night without regrets or complaints. His friends, however, seem to know what the teaser doesn’t reveal. They know exactly what type of girl he likes or he needs in his life. The teaser doesn’t reveal much. But, it’s clear that it has been cut to give us a taste of the film’s feel-good mood.

The film, also starring Darshana Rajendran, Basil Joseph, Arjun Radhakrishnan and Sanchana Natarajan, will hit screens on June 10, 2022.

Last year, Tovino Thomas grabbed the attention of cinephiles across the country with his superhero movie Minnal Murali. The film, which premiered on Netflix, told the origin story of two men, who gain supernatural powers after being struck by lightning. While one has a heroic legacy to live up to, the other person is not so lucky and turns into a mass killer.

Tovino was last seen in the social thriller Naaradan. In the Aashiq Abu directorial, the actor played a popular newsman, who uses his influence to exploit others to serve his agenda.

Tovino Thomas also has Anveshippin Kandethum, Vaashi and Thallumala in the pipeline.