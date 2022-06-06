Dear Friend new teaser: Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph starrer tugs the right chord, promises an emotional ride

The makers of Dear Friend shared a new teaser that gives another sweet glimpse of the film, which narrates the story of a group of friends. The new video introduces Basil Joseph’s character. Going by the teaser, he seems to be that one person who is the life of the gang. He binds everyone together. He is that fun personality who never fails to bring a smile on your face even in grim situations.

As you watch the video and all the crazy things Basil’s character says and does, you cannot help but smile widely. Dear Friend is a story of a group of friends – played by Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Darshana Rajendran, Arjun Lal and Arjun Radhakrishnan – who have been together through it all. Director Vineeth Kumar seems to have explored the relationship of friendship in a much deeper manner in the film.

The movie marks Tovino and Basil’s new collaboration after their massive success as actor-director. Basil directed Minnal Murali, which received national recognition with its OTT release, bringing Tovino in the limelight. Since that film’s release, Tovino Thomas has become a pan-Indian star with every industry’s eyes on him. Even fans expressed their excitement to see Tovino and Basil together on screen.

Dear Friend will release on June 10.