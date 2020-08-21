Fahadh Faasil starrer C U Soon to release on Amazon Prime Video

C U Soon will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Malayalam film C U Soon, starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, will release on Amazon Prime Video on September 1. Directed by Take Off fame Mahesh Narayan, the movie was ‘shot with a phone in a controlled and restricted environment during the lockdown.’

According to the makers, C U Soon is “a gripping drama about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancée, after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note.”

Talking about C U Soon, Fahadh Faasil said in a statement, “Working with Mahesh has always been an inspiring experience. We had an incredible stint with our erstwhile blockbuster Take Off. Making C U Soon was an interesting and exciting experience. Having shot the film entirely during the lockdown, we are immensely glad to be able to continue to entertain and bring exciting content for our audience even at a time like this and hope that fans across the world enjoy and share their love towards the film.”

Mahesh Narayan added, “The film is a computer screen based drama thriller – a new concept that has barely been explored in Indian cinema. People are attempting to stay virtually connected during these unprecedented times, and we wanted to take this concept a step further by exploring a unique format of storytelling through multiple screen devices. This film would not have been conceptualized or created without the virtual communication software and their developers. I hope this will inspire many artistes to realize their creativity during such times and turn these challenging situations into opportunities to discover a new narrative of storytelling.”

Fahadh Faasil and Mahesh Narayan have previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed film Take-Off and upcoming movie Malik.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd