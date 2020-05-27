From COVID-19 quarantine, Prithviraj flaunts shredded physique

It is clear from the picture that Prithviraj has been pumping some iron. (Photo: Prithviraj/Twitter) It is clear from the picture that Prithviraj has been pumping some iron. (Photo: Prithviraj/Twitter)

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj has lost a significant amount of body fat to achieve the best physique of his life yet. The star shared a selfie from the hotel, where he is currently quarantined to check for symptoms of coronavirus.

“One month since we finished the last of the bare body scenes for #Aadujeevitham. On the last day, I had dangerously low fat percentage and visceral fat levels. Post that..one month of fuelling, resting and training my body has got me here. I guess my crew who’ve seen me a month ago when I was at my weakest, and way way below my ideal weight will be the ones truly surprised. Thanks to Ajith babu my trainer/nutritionist and Blessy chetan and team for understanding that post “THAT” day, shoot will have to be planned with enough time allocated for my recuperation. Remember..the human body has it’s limits..the human mind doesn’t! Dulquer Salmaan #TrainingDone (sic),” he wrote along with the photo.

Prithviraj had to undergo dramatic weight loss for his role in Aadujeevitham, which is written and directed by Blessy. After achieving the desired weight loss, he flew with a crew to shoot at Wadi Rum desert in Jordan.

The film crew was stranded at the desert for nearly three months due to the coronavirus-induced worldwide lockdown. However, the team still managed to finish the shooting schedule despite several challenges.

The 57 members of the cast and crew were flown in from Amman to Kochi via Delhi along with other passengers in a repatriation flight. After arriving in Kochi, Prithviraj, Blessy and other crew members went straight into the mandatory quarantine.

