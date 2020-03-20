Coronavirus outbreak: Stranded in Jordan, Prithviraj shoots for Aadujeevitham

Prithviraj is shooting for Aadujeevitham in Jordan. Prithviraj is shooting for Aadujeevitham in Jordan.

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran and his colleagues have been stranded in Jordan. The actor said that he and the crew of Aadujeevitham were unable to leave Jordan due to international travel restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Thank you to all who have messaged and expressed concern over my safety and the safety of the Aadujeevitham unit. We are currently in Wadi Rum, Jordan and continuing shoot. We have decided so because given the circumstances, that seems to be our best option. There are no international flights operating in and out of Jordan at the moment, and given the fact that all of us are already here, we can either stay put in our camp in the desert which is currently accommodating only our unit, or get out and shoot at our location which is barely a few minutes outside our camp,” Prithviraj wrote on his Facebook account.

The actor noted that the makers of Aadujeevitham are taking precautions to protect the health of everyone involved in the production. “After consulting with the authorities and undergoing medical check-ups for each member of the unit, we have been given a go ahead for the shoot as the location and the process of filming Aadujeevitham is in itself very isolated. Yes, two of our actors have been put on precautionary quarantine in Amman along with all other passengers who flew in with them in the same flight. We hope to have them join us post the 2 week quarantine period. Do stick to all instructions from authorities and even more importantly, please do not panic (sic),” he added.

Prithviraj also urged the public to stay safe by following the health advisory issued by the government. “These are tough times. Times we need to think and act collectively. The difference this time being..acting together means staying away from each other. As the world faces one of the greatest challenges of modern times, social distancing and self-hygiene is the only way we can contain this pandemic (sic),” he said.

Blessy directorial Aadujeevitham, also starring Amala Paul, is based on the award-winning Malayalam novel of the same name written by Benyamin.

The movie, with music by Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman, is expected to hit the screens this year.

