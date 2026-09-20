Court issues notice to Sanal Kumar Sasidharan, others in Manju Warrier defamation case

The Third Additional Munsiff Court has issued a temporary injunction restraining Sanal Kumar Sasidharan from defaming Manju Warrier.

A Munsiff court in Kochi on Saturday issued notice to filmmaker Sanal Kumar Sasidharan and two others in an injunction suit alleging defamation of actor Manju Warrier.

Third Additional Munsiff Court Judge Reeja R Nair issued notices to Sasidharan, Shajan Skaria, who runs a Malayalam online news portal, and to Meta Platforms Inc.

The petition was filed under Section 26 of the Code of Civil Procedure.

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The court directed that the summons be returned on November 5, when the petition will be heard.

Manju Warrier’s counsel Santhi M said the court has also issued a temporary injunction restraining Sanal Kumar Sasidharan from defaming the female actor.