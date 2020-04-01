Coronavirus outbreak: Situation looks grim for Prithviraj and team in Jordan

Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team are in Jordan. Prithviraj Sukumaran and his team are in Jordan.

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj on Wednesday revealed that the situation for him and the crew of Aadujeevitham is getting very difficult in Jordan amid the growing restrictions due to coronavirus outbreak.

The permission to shoot in Wadi Rum desert has been revoked for Aadujeevitham as a precautionary measure. “We have now been told that an immediate permission for shoot to resume is unlikely due to the situation and hence, our next best option would be to return to India at the first available opportunity. As we had originally planned to stay and shoot in Wadi Rum till the 2nd week of April, our accommodation, food and supplies are taken care of for the immediate future,” Prithviraj wrote in a Facebook post.

“But obviously, what happens beyond that timeline is a matter of concern,” he added.

For the uninitiated, Prithviraj earlier in March had revealed that the Aadujeevitham team has decided to shoot as it was the best available option under the given circumstances. As no flights were operating in and out of Jordan, the option of returning to India was out of the question. The shoot on March 24 was temporarily stopped by government officials in Jordan. However, it was resumed after Kerala government’s intervention. The Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NORKA) reached out to the Indian embassy in Jordan to provide the required assistance to the cast and crew of Aadujeevitham.

On March 27, Prithviraj revealed that the permission for the shoot was revoked infidelity amid growing concerns over the spread of coronavirus

The actor said that he has been stranded along with 57 crew members. He also revealed that there is a doctor who is keeping a check on the health of all crew members round the clock. “We are also subjected to periodic check-ups by a govt appointed Jordanian doctor,” he said.

Prithviraj also noted that he understands that bringing back 58 members of a film’s team may not top the priority list of the Indian government under these extraordinary circumstances. “There are thousands of Indians around the world waiting to get back home and we hope when the appropriate time and opportunity arrives, we are also able to come back to India. Till then, I hope all of you stay safe and let’s collectively hope and pray that life gets back to normal soon,” he added.

