Coronavirus outbreak: Kerala government wants no film screenings until March 31

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday issued a set of guidelines to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the state. In the wake of six more people testing positive for coronavirus, Vijayan has imposed several restrictions to avoid large gatherings of people across the state.

The government has suggested to keep the shutter of movie theaters down as part of the precautions. “A large number of people go to cinema halls, right? Then, it is correct to keep them close until March 31,” said Vijayan, while addressing the media in Kerala, where the total number of coronavirus positive cases have touched 12. The suggestion also applies to stage shows and plays.

Even before the government’s request, actor Tovino Thomas and the makers of his upcoming movie Kilometers and Kilometers voluntarily postponed their film’s release in view of the outbreak.

“One of the best ways to curb the spread of the virus is to avoid large gatherings. And that’s why we have decided to postpone the release of Kilometers and Kilometers,” he wrote on his Facebook account on Monday. The movie was due in cinemas on March 12.

He also noted that like Nipha, Kerala will also beat coronavirus.

It is worth noting that Tovino had played a key role in Virus, which was based on the Nipah outbreak in Kerala in 2018, which took the lives of 17 people.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s big-budget movie Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is slated for March 26. In light of this development, the movie is unlikely to make it to theaters as scheduled. A response from the makers is awaited.

