Coronavirus outbreak: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 2 to be cancelled

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread across India, the showrunners of the second season of Bigg Boss Malayalam seem to have no other option but to cancel the entire production of the reality show.

On Tuesday, Endemol Shine India, the makers of all versions of Bigg Boss, shared a statement announcing the suspension of “administrative and production department until further notice.”

In light of the ongoing global health crisis, we wish for everyone to stay calm and stay safe.#LetsFightCorona pic.twitter.com/xML1sfVjyd — Endemol Shine India (@EndemolShineIND) March 17, 2020

“This is a temporary suspension aimed at contributing towards efforts of minimizing the spread of COVID-19 and to comply with all the safety and precautionary measures suggested by the Government. These measures have been taken in an abundance of caution and the company has not experienced any confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the organization. During these challenging times, we appreciate the understanding of our employees, partners, crew, and artists. We urge everyone to be safe and ensure necessary health measures,” the statement further read.

Last week, Bigg Boss Malayalam host Mohanlal presided over the weekend episodes without the studio audience.

Entertainment industry bodies across the country have already suspended production activities till March 31.

