Amid coronavirus outbreak, fans flock to airport to give Rajith Kumar hero’s welcome

A large group of Bigg Boss Malayalam fans on Sunday defied Kerala’s health emergency to give a hero’s welcome to controversial contestant Rajith Kumar. A crowd of supporters mobbed Rajith when he arrived at Kochi airport yesterday night.

On the orders of the Ernakulam district administration, Nedumbassery Police have registered an FIR against Rajith, three named persons and 75 unnamed persons under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 188 (disobedience of an order by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made so far.

Kerala is on a war footing as it tries to contain the spread, with more than 20 people already testing positive for coronavirus.

Despite his controversial comments, Rajith Kumar enjoyed a huge support base among Bigg Boss Malayalam’s audience. He, however, was forced to leave the show after hurting fellow contestant Reshma.

Last week, the housemates were given a task, in which some were asked to play students and others were teachers. Rajith was supposed to be one of the unruly kids. And Reshma was his classmate. When Reshma celebrated her birthday in the classroom, in the pretext of giving her gift, he smudged chilli in the eyes of Reshma, who already has a eye problem.

Rajith Kumar’s actions left Reshma in pain as she was taken out of the show for medical attention. Rajith was removed from the show temporarily as disciplinary action by Bigg Boss. Later, it was revealed that he was kept in isolation until Saturday.

During Saturday’s episode, Bigg Boss Malayalam host Mohanlal expressed his disapproval of Rajith’s action. Also, he refused to accept Rajith’s excuse that it happened in the heat of the moment. “It was a mistake. I seek apology wholeheartedly. I feel guilty and I am ready to donate my eyes to her if need be,” Rajith told Reshma’s father, who was connected to the show via a phone call.

Even as Reshma said she was willing to accept his apology, she said that she would not like Rajith to come back into the show.

Respecting Reshma’s wishes, Rajith Kumar was shown the door.

