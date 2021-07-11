scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 11, 2021
Must Read

Copa America 2021: Nivin Pauly celebrates Argentina’s win, as Mammootty shares wishes for finalists

Nivin Pauly shared a story on Instagram with the picture of Lionel Messi kissing the trophy, surrounded by his teammates and wrote, "The wait is finally over! Congratulations to Messi and Argentina. What a match this is."

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 11, 2021 11:36:43 am
nivin pauly"The wait is finally over! Congratulations to Messi and Argentina. What a match this is," wrote Nivin Pauly. (Photo: Nivin Pauly/Instagram)

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly took to social media to celebrate the victory of Argentina over arch-rival Brazil in Copa America 2021 in the final match held in Rio de Janeiro.

He shared a story on Instagram with the picture of Lionel Messi kissing the trophy, surrounded by his teammates and wrote, “The wait is finally over! Congratulations to Messi and Argentina. What a match this is.”

Nivin Pauly Nivin Pauly shared a story celebrating Argentina’s win. (Photo: Nivin Pauly/Instagram)

Earlier, superstar Mammootty had expressed his excitement about the match. He shared a promo picture of the two captains, Neymar and Messi, and wrote, “The Dream final is here ! Wishing best of luck to both the teams.”

The final match of 105-year old South American tournament was much-awaited also due to the exhilaration of a fierce clash between two star football players Messi and Neymar.

Also Read |Messi’s Argentina beats Brazil 1-0, wins Copa America title

This is Argentina national team’s first title in 28 years and Messi’s first major international trophy. The country defeated Brazil in a Copa América final for the first time since 1937.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

john abraham, ananya panday, esha gupta
Tamannaah Bhatia, John Abraham, Ananya Panday: 8 celeb photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 11: Latest News

Advertisement