Copa America 2021: Nivin Pauly celebrates Argentina’s win, as Mammootty shares wishes for finalists

"The wait is finally over! Congratulations to Messi and Argentina. What a match this is," wrote Nivin Pauly. (Photo: Nivin Pauly/Instagram)

Malayalam actor Nivin Pauly took to social media to celebrate the victory of Argentina over arch-rival Brazil in Copa America 2021 in the final match held in Rio de Janeiro.

He shared a story on Instagram with the picture of Lionel Messi kissing the trophy, surrounded by his teammates and wrote, “The wait is finally over! Congratulations to Messi and Argentina. What a match this is.”

Nivin Pauly shared a story celebrating Argentina’s win. (Photo: Nivin Pauly/Instagram) Nivin Pauly shared a story celebrating Argentina’s win. (Photo: Nivin Pauly/Instagram)

Earlier, superstar Mammootty had expressed his excitement about the match. He shared a promo picture of the two captains, Neymar and Messi, and wrote, “The Dream final is here ! Wishing best of luck to both the teams.”

The Dream final is here ! Wishing best of luck to both the teams 😊#ArgentinaVsBrazil #CopaAmerica2021 pic.twitter.com/HyGsg4QgRL — Mammootty (@mammukka) July 10, 2021

The final match of 105-year old South American tournament was much-awaited also due to the exhilaration of a fierce clash between two star football players Messi and Neymar.

This is Argentina national team’s first title in 28 years and Messi’s first major international trophy. The country defeated Brazil in a Copa América final for the first time since 1937.