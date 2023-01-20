College union apologises to Aparna Balamurali after law student misbehaves with her at event

The student union of Government Law College Ernakulam has apologised to Aparna Balamurali for the misbehavior of one of the students while the actor was promoting her upcoming film Thankam inside the campus. In a social media post, the college union said that the incident was regrettable and unfortunate. The statement further assured that the union will look into the issue very seriously.

“It is very regrettable that the unfortunate incident happened against the film star at the union inauguration ceremony held at Law College today (18/01/2023). During the incident itself, the union official tried to prevent such behaviour and expressed regret on behalf of the union. The college union sincerely regrets the difficulty the star has faced in connection with this incident. The union is looking at such an issue very seriously,” read the statement.

Aparna Balamurali, along with the crew of Thankam and the film’s lead actor Vineeth Srinivasan, was at Government Law College Ernakulam to promote their upcoming film Thankam, which is set to be released on January 26. A law student got on stage without the permission of the organiser and presented flowers to Aparna and asked her to pose with him for a picture.

He went on to put his hands around her shoulder, which made Aparna uncomfortable. She wiggled out of his hand and asked him to stop. Later, the student got on the stage to apologise to her and tried to shake hands with her, but the actror refused to return the gesture. Later, in a reply to a post about the incident, Aparna commented that she was ‘speechless’ and shocked that it all happened in a law college.