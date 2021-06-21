Cold Case trailer: Prithviraj finds himself up against a serial killer, ghost, Annabelle lookalike

On Monday (June 21), actor-filmmaker Prithviraj Sukumaran unveiled the trailer of his upcoming film, Cold Case. By the looks of it, debutant director Tanu Balak seems to have whipped up a smart investigative thriller with supernatural elements.

Prithviraj’s Satyajith is a logical top cop, who finds himself in the middle of a rather perplexing case. A disfigured human skull in a garbage bag triggers a media frenzy in Kerala. However, the skull discovery is just the tip of the iceberg. There’s more to it than meets the eye, and Satyajith begins a dangerous quest to uncover the truth. There just might a serial killer around, who is “very crooked, creative and brilliant.”

However, it seems as if Satyajith is not the only one who wants to track down the killer. Judging from the trailer, there appears to be a ghost, who wants justice. This case is more than our cop ever bargained for, as we see a creepy Annabelle-like toy, people behaving as if they are possessed, and a blind lady, who claims to have the power to speak with the dead. As Satyajith puts it, this seems like a “conflict between logic and faith.” It remains to be seen, who would get the killer first, the ghost or the cop.

Cold Case is written by Sreenath. V. Nath and is bankrolled by Anto Joseph Films and Plan J Studios. Besides Prithviraj, the film also stars Aditi Balan and Suchitra Pillai.

Cold Case will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 30.