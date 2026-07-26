‘Cried like a child’: Cochin Haneefa kept his fatal illness a secret from friend Mammootty

Cochin Haneefa was renowned not just as a phenomenal actor but also as an exceptional writer-director. In a career spanning close to 40 years, he appeared in over 300 films across Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu languages, winning the hearts of audiences wherever he set foot. Haneefa was also a beloved figure among industry insiders, and almost everyone still has only the nicest things to say about him.

While he shared a warm bond with almost everyone around him, Malayalam megastar Mammootty held a special place in Cochin Haneefa’s heart. In fact, the only time Malayalees saw Mammootty, widely considered as the regional film industry’s Valyettan (big brother), cry in public was when the actor-director died. The image of a highly emotional Mammootty struggling to pacify a sobbing Maniyanpilla Raju during one of the moments following Haneefa’s death still remains etched in Malayalees’ minds.

Cinema Anatomy | Jana Nayagan: Vijay’s propaganda film makes even Sura and Villu look like masterpieces

For the unfamiliar, Cochin Haneefa died at the age of 59 in February 2010. He had been unwell for some time due to liver-related problems. However, not even his closest friends in the industry knew about his ilnness till the last minute, as he did not wish to burden others with his woes. By the time the megastar and others learned of his condition, it was too late.

During a 2023 episode of his podcast, Mukesh Speaking, actor-politician Mukesh recalled the Malayalam megastar’s reaction to Haneefa’s illness and eventual death. He recalled Mammootty “sobbing like a little child,” heartbroken that he couldn’t save Haneefa.

Cochin Haneefa in Paadatha Thenikkal. (Express archive photo) Cochin Haneefa in Paadatha Thenikkal. (Express archive photo)

“When talking about Haneefa, there’s no way one can skip mentioning Mammootty’s name. I can only wonder why they weren’t born as brothers. Mammootty had that much love for Haneefa, and the latter had double the love for him. While Haneefa was expressive, Mammootty wasn’t as much. Yet, his love for Haneefa was always evident,” Mukesh shared.

Mukesh recalls Mammootty’s grief over Cochin Haneefa’s demise

He continued, “That’s why when Haneefa left us, Mammootty burst out crying like a little child. His crying was mostly because… until the very end, until his condition got very bad, Haneefa didn’t tell anyone about his disease or that his condition was serious. He kept it a secret, and only in the final days did people realise it. By then, his condition had reached such a stage that he could no longer be saved. That’s why Mammootty cried.”

Story continues below this ad

Mammootty played the lead role in a few of Cochin Haneefa’s directorial ventures. (Credit: Facebook/@Mammootty; enhanced using AI) Mammootty played the lead role in a few of Cochin Haneefa’s directorial ventures. (Credit: Facebook/@Mammootty; enhanced using AI)

“Those were heart-melting scenes. Mammootty wasn’t just crying; he was scolding Haneefa, saying, ‘Couldn’t he have told me at least? I would have taken him anywhere in the world for treatment.’ Those were the moments that made us realise how innocent he is as a person,” Mukesh added.

Following Haneefa’s death, Mammootty wrote on social media, “I lost my best friend. My heartfelt tribute to Cochin Haneefa… pray for him.”

From villain roles to master director: Cochin Haneefa’s cinematic journey

Cochin Haneefa made his acting debut in 1972 with Azhimukham. However, most of his early roles were villainous. By the 1980s, Haneefa had become a notable actor. In 1985, he made his directorial debut with Oru Sandesham Koodi, starring Mammootty. In 1986, he wrote and directed the legal drama Moonnu Masangalku Mumbu, also starring the megastar.

Also Read | Inside an ice box: Revathy recalls how Vijay showed surprising care on Thamizhan set

Story continues below this ad

He also helmed movies such as Oru Sindoora Pottinte Ormaykku (1987), Aankiliyude Tharattu (1987), Paasa Paravaigal (1988), Paadatha Thenikkal (1988), Veena Meettiya Vilangukal (1990), Pagalil Pournami (1990), Vatsalyam (1993), and Bheesmacharya (1994), before shifting his focus entirely to acting.

Cochin Haneefa is best known for his performances in movies such as Kireedam, Chenkol, Punjabi House, Mannar Mathai Speaking, Devaasuram, Praja, Arayannangalude Veedu, Sathyam Sivam Sundaram, Swapnakoodu, Mazhathullikkilukkam, Meesa Madhavan, Kunjikoonan, CID Moosa, Kilichundan Mampazham, Pulivaal Kalyanam, and Thilakkam, among others.

Meanwhile, a big dream that Haneefa left behind 16 years ago finally became a reality recently as the family of the beloved actor moved into their own home. The new house, built on Ambedkar Road in Vennala, Kochi, has been named ‘Cochin Haneefa’s AB Manzil,’ just as he had deeply wished.