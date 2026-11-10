Athimanoharam cinematographer Shaji Kumar dies at 57, a month before Mohanlal film’s release

Renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar, best known for his work in the Malayalam film industry, died in Kochi in the early hours of Tuesday, November 10. He was 57 and died of cardiac failure. A native of Thiruvananthapuram, Shaji Kumar had been living in Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district for a long time. His funeral will take place at 7 pm on Tuesday at his residence.

What happened to Shaji Kumar?

According to the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA), he felt physically unwell on Saturday night after returning to his hotel room in Alappuzha following the day’s work on his upcoming film, Henok, starring Dileep. He quickly informed the movie’s director, Ullas Krishna, and Shaji was rushed to a nearby hospital.