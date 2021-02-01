scorecardresearch
Monday, February 01, 2021
Cinematographer PS Nivas passes away

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: February 1, 2021 4:25:35 pm
ps nivas death newsPS Nivas is best known for Bharatiraja. (Photo: meenakshisundaram/Twitter)

Cinematographer-director PS Nivas passed away in Calicut, Kerala on Monday.

Filmmaker Sangeeth Sivan took to Twitter to share the news about Nivas’ demise.

“Noted Cinematographer/Director/Producer #Nivas passes away in Calicut. One of my earliest influencers. Worked in hindi, tamil & Malayalam. Best known for his work with #Bharatiraja starting with #16vayathinilae #omshanti,” Sivan tweeted.

PS Nivas is known for his work in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi cinema. He started his film career as an assistant to cinematographer Ashok Kumar. Nivas branched out on his own with Sathyathinte Nizhalil (1975). He went on to win the National Film Award for Best Cinematography for Malayalam film Mohiniyaattam (1976).

His other work includes films like 16 Vayathinile (1977), Kizhake Pogum Rail (1978), Sigappu Rojakkal (1978), Solva Sawan (1978), Vayasu Pilichindi (1978), Puthiya Vaarpugal (1979) and Saagara Sangamam (1983).

PS Nivas also helmed Kallukkul Eeram (1980), Enakkaga Kaathiru (1981), Nizhal Thedum Nenjangal (1982) and Sevvanthi (1994).

