Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Christopher pre-release teaser sees Mammootty delivering his own brand of justice, watch

Apart from Mammootty and Shine Tom Chacko, Christopher also features Amala Paul, Sneha and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles.

mammoottyMammootty in a still from Christopher.
Ahead of the release of Mammootty-starrer Christopher on February 9, the makers unveiled a teaser of the film. In the clip, it is hinted that the titular character Christopher, played by Mammootty, is a bit of a nuisance to wrong-doers. Bottomline, Christopher believes in delivering his own brand of justice.

At the beginning of the clip, a police vehicle is brought to a halt as we hear a cop (played by Shine Tom Chacko), saying that he was transporting a woman, but Christopher came in between. And just before Mammootty makes an appearance in the teaser, a character is heard saying Christopher is a problem. The camera then cuts to Christopher who is seen thrashing goons and pointing his gun at culprits.

The movie has been helmed by Unnikrishnan B, with a script by Udaykrishna. The camera is being cranked by Faiz Siddik, with music scored by Justin Varghese.

Apart from Mammootty and Shine Tom Chacko, the film also features Amala Paul, Sneha and Aishwarya Lekshmi in pivotal roles.

First published on: 08-02-2023 at 19:42 IST
