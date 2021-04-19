Chiranjeevi shares Hridayam first look starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana Rajendran

Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi on Sunday gave his best wishes to the cast and crew of the forthcoming film Hridayam. “Best wishes to @impranavlal son of my dear friend #Lalettan @Mohanlal and the entire team of @hridayamthefilm @kalyanipriyan @darshanarajend #VineethSreenivasan @merrylandcine #BigBangEntertainments (sic),” said the superstar, while tweeting the first look poster of the film.

Mohanlal appreciated Chiranjeevi’s gesture and thanked him. “Dear Chiranjeevi Garu Thanks for the wishes and Kind words (sic),” said the Drishyam star.

Hridayam’s first look shows Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran sharing a moment while lying on lush green grass. Is it a love triangle?

Hridayam is the latest directorial outing of Vineeth Sreenivasan, who is stepping into the shoes of a director after a gap of five years. The last film he directed was the 2016 family drama Jacobinte Swargarajyam, starring Nivin Pauly in the lead role. The film also marks the comeback of the production company Merryland Cinemas. The company, which holds the distinction of setting up one of the first film studios in Kerala, stopped producing films over 40 years ago after the death of its founder P. Subramaniam.

Hridayam is reportedly inspired by the real-life events that happened in the life of the director’s friend. The shooting of the film resumed earlier in 2021 after it came to a halt last March owing to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Darshana Rajendran was last seen in Netflix mystery thriller Irul, in which she shared screen space with Fahadh Faasil and Soubin Shahir. Meanwhile, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Pranav are waiting for the release of the big-budget period drama, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. The young actors have played key roles in the multi-starrer, which is written and directed by Priyadarshan. The film starring Mohanlal in the titular role is expected to open in cinemas on May 13.