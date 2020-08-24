Celebrate this Onam with Mohanlal’s Lal Onam Nallonam

Lal Onam Nallonam will air on Asianet. (Photo: Asianet/Twitter)

The Vishu festival this year was observed amid the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown. The lack of new film releases and festival special television programmes added to the gloom. However, it won’t be the case for the Onam festival. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and filmmaker TK Rajeev Kumar have put together a massive star-studded television show called Lal Onam Nallonam.

“Amid all the tough times, we also have the Onam festival coming. To help people celebrate the occasion, we are coming out with a new television show. The show is directed by TK Rajeev Kumar. Besides me, the show will feature your favourite actors, singers and comics. It will be a first-of-its-kind show in the history of Indian television. We have created Lal Onam Nallonam with the help of top-notch technology,” said Mohanlal in the promo video.

According to reports, Lal Onam Nallonam is a three-long hour show, consisting of various segments, including mythological plays, comedy skits, celebrity interactions, song performances and Onam special games. Mohanlal is said to be playing mythological characters such as Ravanan, Kumbakarnan and Vibheeshanan. The pictures of the star from the sets of the show are doing the rounds on the internet.

The show will also feature a segment by Arya Dayal, the new singing talent, who took the internet by storm during the lowdown.

Rajeev Kumar is said to have employed cutting edge production technology to ensure a visual treat for viewers of the upcoming television show.

Lal Onam Nallonam will be broadcast on Asianet.

