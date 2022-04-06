CBI 5 The Brain teaser: Mammootty returns as Sethurama Iyer

The teaser of CBI 5 The Brain dropped on Wednesday, and it perfectly sets up the return of Mammootty’s super sleuth Sethurama Iyer.

The teaser hints that Mammootty’s Sethurama Iyer will investigate the deaths of Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and Sanjay Gandhi in CBI 5 The Brain. The teaser also features Sethurama Iyer’s trademark walk and the franchise’s theme music.

Directed by K Madhu, the movie also stars Renji Panicker, Sai Kumar, Jagathy Sreekumar, Soubin Shahir, Mukesh, Ramesh Pisharadi, Anoop Menon and Dileesh Pothen.

CBI 5 The Brain is the fifth film in the franchise that began in 1988 with Oru CBI Diary Kurippu. The 1989 sequel was titled Jagratha. The third installment, Sethurama Iyer CBI, came after over a decade in 2004. The fourth part titled Nerariyan CBI hit theatres in 2005.

CBI 5 The Brain is set to release in theatres.