CBI 5 first look: Mammootty is back as Sethurama Iyer

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has revealed the first look of his upcoming film, which is tentatively titled CBI 5. The fifth installment in the CBI film franchise, the movie brings back Mammootty in the role of Sethurama Iyer, an officer in Central Bureau of Investigation.

The veteran actor shared the look on his social media handles. “Official Leak ! #CBI5 #untitled,” he joked in the caption. The photos shows Mammootty from the back, with his hands interlocked. He is seen in a corridor of a building.

CBI 5 follows 1988’s Oru CBI Diary Kurippu, 1989’s Jagratha, 2004’s Sethurama Iyer CBI, and 2005’s Nerariyan CBI. Mukesh and Jagathy Sreekumar reprise their roles of Chacko and Vikram, respectively. Director K Madhu and screenwriter S N Swamy also return for CBI 5.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mammootty (@mammootty)

Akhil George handles the cinematography. A Sreekar Prasad has editing duties, while Jakes Bejoy is taking care of the music department.

CBI 5 is being bankrolled by Swargachitra Films.

Mammootty began filming for CBI 5 late last year. He is a part of many highly anticipated projects this year, starting with Bheemshmaparvam, directed by Amal Neerad, which is slated to release on February 24. The actor will also star in a family drama titled Puzhu, directed by debutant Ratheena.

Apart from this, the Malayalam superstar will also feature in an anthology based on literary icon MT Vasudevan Nair’s short stories. Maverick filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery will be direct