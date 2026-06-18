Case filed against makers, exhibitors of Mollywood Times over censor violations

Police have registered a case against the producer, director and distributor of Mollywood Times for allegedly exhibiting scenes and dialogues that were directed by the CBFC to be removed, officials said on Thursday.

Thiruvallam police registered the case based on a complaint filed on Wednesday by the regional officer of the CBFC under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, officials said.

The case has been registered against the producer, director, distributor, digital cinema content service providers and theatre owners who screened the film Mollywood Times, featuring actor Naslen, which was released on June 5.

According to the FIR, the Central Board of Film Certification had issued a U/A 16+ certificate to the film after directing the makers to delete certain scenes and objectionable dialogues.