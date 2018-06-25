Malayalam actor Captain Raju suffers heart attack on flight, hospitalised

Captain Raju served in the army before he made his debut as a film actor. Captain Raju served in the army before he made his debut as a film actor.

Veteran Malayalam actor Captain Raju suffered a heart attack on-board a flight on Monday. The flight, which was headed to the United States, made an emergency landing in Muscat to allow Raju to rush to the hospital for medical help.

According to reports, he is undergoing treatment at KIMS Oman hospital.

Captain Raju served in the army before he made his debut as a film actor. He has acted in over 500 films in various languages including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and English.

He made a name in the industry as a character artiste and also played negative roles in many movies. He was last seen in Malayalam film Masterpiece.

The 67-year-old actor is married to Prameela and has a son, Ravi.

More details awaited.

