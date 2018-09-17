Follow Us:
Monday, September 17, 2018
Malayalam actor Captain Raju passes away

Actor Captain Raju passed away on Monday morning at his residence in Kochi, Kerala. He was 68.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 17, 2018 10:14:41 am
Captain Raju was 68. (Express Photo by V. Krishna)

Malayalam actor Captain Raju died on Monday morning. The 68-year-old actor passed away at his residence in Kochi, Kerala.

A few months ago, the actor had suffered a stroke during a flight to America. After being informed of his condition, the flight was diverted and ended up landing in Oman, Muscat. Following his family’s request, the actor was then shifted from Muscat to Kochi for further treatment. His condition had been declared stable at the time.

Captain Raju quit the Indian army and began his acting career in 1981. He was a part of over 500 films and had dabbled in television as well. One of his best performances was in Malayalam superstar Mohanlal’s Nadodikkattu. He was last seen in 2017’s Masterpiece.

Read this news in Malayalam

He is survived by his wife Prameela and son Ravi.

