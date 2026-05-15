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Cannes 2026: Kalyani Priyadarshan and Tara Sutaria dazzle in white; Toxic star honoured
Kalyani Priyadarshan and Tara Sutaria made their Cannes Film Festival debut recently. Interestingly, both the stars chose white ensembles.
After scripting history last year with her film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun, which emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, actor Kalyani Priyadarshan recently added another significant milestone to her journey by making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival.
While celebrities usually opt for striking gowns and ornate ensembles at such events, Kalyani stood out as she arrived in a sharply tailored white sleeveless blazer-style top with a deep V-neckline and structured lapels. The fitted bodice cinched at the waist before flaring into a peplum-style hem. She paired the top with a long, flowing white skirt and completed her look with diamond jewellery, including a layered necklace and rings.
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“The jewellery took many days and many hours to make. But this look actually didn’t take too long… maybe about an hour and a half,” she told The Hollywood Reporter India. Expressing her elation at the opportunity to attend the festival, she noted, “I’m just like a little child who is really happy to be here.”
Tara Sutaria honoured at the Women in Cinema Gala
Meanwhile, actor Tara Sutaria also made her Cannes 2026 debut recently. In addition, she was honoured at the Women in Cinema Gala hosted by the Red Sea International Film Foundation. For the red carpet, she wore a classic white strapless satin gown by Vivienne Westwood, featuring a corseted bodice that added a couture-like sharpness.
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Talking about the honour, the Toxic star said, “It feels very, very special. I’m just so happy, I’m so humbled, I’m so thrilled to be in a room, full of women who are so celebrated and skilled, powerful, fabulous, beautiful, intelligent, just everything all at once. And to just celebrate our differences, our likenesses, our sameness, and to really celebrate coming together and this wonderful amalgamation of so many things that we share in common.”
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