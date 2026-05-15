Cannes 2026: Kalyani Priyadarshan and Tara Sutaria dazzle in white; Toxic star honoured

After scripting history last year with her film Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra, directed by Dominic Arun, which emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film of all time, actor Kalyani Priyadarshan recently added another significant milestone to her journey by making her debut at the Cannes Film Festival.

While celebrities usually opt for striking gowns and ornate ensembles at such events, Kalyani stood out as she arrived in a sharply tailored white sleeveless blazer-style top with a deep V-neckline and structured lapels. The fitted bodice cinched at the waist before flaring into a peplum-style hem. She paired the top with a long, flowing white skirt and completed her look with diamond jewellery, including a layered necklace and rings.