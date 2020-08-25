C U Soon trailer: Mahesh Narayanan, Fahadh Faasil promise a cracking thriller

C U Soon is produced by Nazriya Nazim and Fahadh Faasil.

The trailer of director Mahesh Narayanan’s upcoming film C U Soon, starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew and Darshana Rajendran, released on Monday. The film is set to debut globally on September 1 on Amazon Prime Video, coinciding with the culmination of the 10-day Onam festival.

Watching the trailer, calls to mind Akira Kurosawa’s inspiring advice to young filmmakers on screenwriting. He had famously said, “All you need to write a script is paper and pencil.” Mahesh and his team have embodied that passion and the will of Kurosawa’s wisdom to keep making movies even amid a raging pandemic.

At this time and age, all you need is paper and pencil to write a script and a few passionate people with high-resolution web cameras to whip up a cracking thriller from the comforts of their homes. It is that simple.

C U Soon was shot entirely during the lockdown without any major filmmaking equipment or other fancy gadgets.

Judging by the trailer, C U Soon promises a one-of-its-kind film-watching experience. The characters in the movie stay connected, meet people, fall in love, get into trouble and possibly unravel mysteries only through multiple screen devices without actual physical contact. And that truly captures the reality of the day.

C U Soon revolves around Roshan Mathew’s Jimmy Kurian, a Dubai-based banker, whose online dating throws his life off balance. He meets Anu Sebastian on a dating app and courts her through video chatting apps. He even introduces her to his mother via a video link. However, the plot thickens when she disappears after recording her suicide note and sharing it on Whatsapp. The catch is it is impossible to tell the truth from the lies in the virtual world.

Except for Fahadh Faasil’s Kevin. His character seems like an internet wizard, who is now tasked with the responsibility to unravel the web of lies and save cousin Jimmy from real-world consequences.

C U Soon will premiere on September 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

