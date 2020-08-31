C U Soon is an important film for everyone: Darshana Rajendran

Darshana Rajendran's C U Soon will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Darshana Rajendran is upbeat about her upcoming movie C U Soon. The film, written, edited and directed by Mahesh Narayanan of Take Off fame, is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on September 1.

Below are excerpts from Darshana Rajendran’s exclusive conversation with indianexpress.com.

You have a master’s degree in financial economics from London University. So how did the transition to movies happen?

I did my undergrad at Lady Shri Ram college, and it was in mathematics. And then I went to London to study financial economics. And then I came to Chennai for a job, and I was in microfinance for about four years. The only friend I knew in the city used to do theatre. And he sort of dragged me for an audition for a pantomime. I had a great time, and I got cast for the play. It was a side-gig (in the beginning) but somewhere down the line, I started thinking why can’t I spend all day doing it.

How does having such a rich academic background inform you in selecting movies?

I don’t know whether it informs me in selecting movies as such. It is a huge part of who I am. All through life, I have been very calculated. I knew what I am going to do. And this (acting as a profession) was not part of the plan at all. It almost seemed like a complete shift in my personality and everything I do and believe in. But, my degree and education have given me some sort of confidence in being able to pursue what I want to do. I am comfortable with the idea that I can always go back to a job. I feel more free because I have a fall back of sorts. Though I really wish I don’t have to fall back on it.

How did C U Soon movie happen to you?

C U Soon was just a call that I got from Fahadh (Faasil). He said this movie was very experimental and I don’t have certainty where it is going or what it is going to be like. If you are interested, we will all be figuring out together. And that was enough for me to say, ‘Yes, I am interested.’ Then, all of us met at Mahesh Narayanan’s house, and we had a small script reading together. Since then, I have been supremely excited.

What is your role in C U Soon?

It is actually about this software engineer who helps his cousin to find his fiance who left a suicide note and disappeared. I play the fiance, Anu. The character was challenging, and it was fulfilling to play Anu. She is a fighter, and she is incredible.

Judging by the trailer, you seem to play a woman who faces domestic violence in the movie. What kind of homework did you do to get into that mental space?

I don’t know if I can confirm that is what it is (domestic violence angle). She is obviously in a situation, and I looked up as much as I can about the situation. There were a few videos Mahesh ettan (director Mahesh Narayanan) had shared. And more than anything, I just jumped in and it was more of a figuring out as we went along. Mahesh ettan is very good with saying things that would open your mind to some place that you hadn’t thought of.

Tell us about your shooting experience for C U Soon.

It was very different from the things I have done already. When we were shooting a video call, we were shooting them separately. Say, when Roshan and I were having a conversation, we were shooting Roshan’s portion of the conversation first, and my response would be shot after. It took time to get used to it. It was also exciting because both co-actors, Roshan and Fahadh, were present at the spot to give me cues when my portion was shot. It was difficult and exciting. Every day we had new problems, and we were all trying to fix the problems. It was always dynamic, and things kept changing.

Did you watch the final cut of the movie?

Yes, we actually had a small screening. I was very excited about it, but I don’t know how to judge it. I think if I am involved in something, I find it very difficult to step out and watch. So I was constantly hyper-focusing on, ‘oh my god, I should have done this’, ‘oh my god, I didn’t do that.’ But, I think the energy was great, and everyone enjoyed the film. After we finished, we were looking at each other with some satisfaction. I think that’s a positive sign.

How important is C U Soon in your career?

I think C U Soon is an important film for everyone not just for the people involved with the project. We are trying to find our way back into work, back into functioning. There is a lot of hope attached to the project. I think it is a very important project for everyone.

