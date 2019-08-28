Brother’s Day song Nenjodu Vinaa: Dhanush pays ode to mother’s love

Multifaceted actor-filmmaker Dhanush has written and sung a song titled Nenjodu Vinaa for upcoming Malayalam film Brother’s Day. The first single from the film’s music album was released on Tuesday. The song is composed by musical collective 4 Music, comprising of Jim Jacob, Eldhose Alias, Biby Mathew and Justin James.

Advertising

Nenjodu Vinaa is about the dreams of a child to give his mother a rich life when he grows up. For starters, the kid aspires to buy a bungalow and a Benz car for his mother. And the kid says he has many such little desires that he promises to fulfil without fail. The song is charming and is designed to put a smile on your face.

Although, we wonder what a full-fledged Tamil song is doing in a Malayalam film. We can only wait and see.

Brother’s Day is the directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajohn and is bankrolled by Listin Stephen under his banner Magic Frames.

Advertising

Kalabhavan Shajohn earlier revealed that it was Prithviraj who convinced him to direct the film himself when he approached the star with the script.

The film also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prayaga Rose Martin, Aima Rosmy Sebastian and Miya George.

Brother’s Day is set to hit the screens during Onam. The film will release alongside Mohanlal’s Ittymaani: Made in China and Nivin Pauly’s Love Action Drama.