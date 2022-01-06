Bro Daddy trailer: Mohanlal, Prithviraj promise to tickle our funny bones

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Thursday released the trailer of his upcoming film, Bro Daddy. The film seems to revolve around the relationship between a young-at-heart father and his seemingly timid son, played by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Prithviraj, who has also directed the movie, plays the role of Mohanlal’s character’s son, who can’t keep up with the antics of his father, and is determined to live his life on his own terms. Things get a little complicated because of the son’s love affair with Kalyani Priyadarshan’s character. So the ‘Bro Daddy’ helps his son to elope with his girlfriend.

Bro Daddy was entirely shot in Hyderabad last year. It is Prithviraj’s second consecutive directorial outing starring Mohanlal. The star had made his debut as a director with the 2019 political thriller Lucifer.

Billed as a comedy, Bro Daddy is being bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor. The film also stars Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin.

Bro Daddy will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar on January 26.

Prithviraj also has two more directing gigs in the pipeline. The second instalment of the Lucifer franchise, titled Empuraan, has already been announced. However, Murali Gopy, who is the writer of the Lucifer franchise, is still working on the script. If everything goes according to plan, the project will hit the floors this year.

Mohanlal, meanwhile, is busy shooting his directorial debut Barroz – Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure. The fantasy drama also sees him playing the titular role.

Prithviraj, who was supposed to play a key role in the film, has backed out of the project citing scheduling issues. It is said that after completing Shaji Kailas’s Kaduva, he will resume shooting for director Blessy’s magnum opus Aadujeevitham.