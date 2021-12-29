Bro Daddy first look out, Prithviraj-Mohanlal film to directly premiere on Disney plus Hostar

Actor-filmmaker Prithviraj announced that his upcoming directorial Bro Daddy, starring Mohanlal in the lead, will premiere directly on Disney+ Hotstar soon. He also released the first look poster of the film featuring himself and Mohanlal, both dressed in sharp suits.

Bro Daddy was entirely shot in Hyderabad earlier this year. It is Prithviraj’s second consecutive directorial outing with Mohanlal. The star had made his debut as a director with the 2019 political thriller Lucifer. In addition to directing Bro Daddy, Prithviraj has also played an important role in it.

Billed as a comedy entertainer, Bro Daddy is being bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Meena, Lalu Alex, Murali Gopy, Kaniha and Soubin.

Prithviraj also has two more directing gigs in the pipeline. The second instalment of the Lucifer franchise, titled Empuraan, has already been announced. However, Murali Gopy, who is the writer of the Lucifer franchise, is still working on the script. If everything goes according to plan, the project will hit the floors early next year.

Mohanlal, meanwhile, is busy shooting his directorial debut Barroz – Guardian of D’ Gama’s Treasure. The fantasy drama also sees him playing the titular role.

Prithviraj, who was supposed to play a key role in the film, has backed out of the project citing scheduling issues. It is said that after completing Shaji Kailas’s Kaduva, he will resume shooting for director Blessy’s magnum opus Aadujeevitham.