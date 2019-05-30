BR Shetty determined to do Randamoozham, Mohanlal may not feature in mythological film

UAE businessman BR Shetty recently affirmed his determination to produce Randamoozham, a big-budget mythological film based on Mahabharata. Since Shetty has said he is no longer willing to work with director Shrikumar Menon and writer MT Vasudevan Nair, he is on the lookout for a new crew.

Advertising

BR Shetty has approached spiritual leader Sadhguru (Jaggi Vasudev) for the help in this regard. “I want him to suggest someone to write a new script for my film… I don’t want to be involved in the legal matters between Shrikumar Menon and MT Vasudevan Nair. I have distanced myself already… But for the new project I will get all the necessary permissions from the BJP, RSS… I don’t want any more problems now. The film will be shot in Abu Dhabi like we planned (sic),” Shetty told Gulf News recently.

Shetty clarified that he has not decided the star cast when asked if Malayalam superstar Mohanlal will remain his project’s lead actor.

In 2017, Mohanlal announced that he will play the lead role of Bheema in Randamoozham based on MT Vasudevan Nair’s award-winning novel of the same name. The filmmakers had announced that the movie will be made in two parts at the cost of Rs 1000 crore, which would have made it the costliest film in the history of Indian cinema.

Last year, however, MT Vasudevan Nair had a fallout with director Shrikumar Menon for not starting the project as per the schedule mentioned in the contract. The acclaimed writer opted out of the project and even got a court order against using his screenplay for the film production. The tussle between the director and writer put the fate of the mythological drama in a limbo.