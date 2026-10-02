‘Nobody better’: Boney Kapoor names Mohanlal as the ‘best actor in India’

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who has also backed several Tamil and Telugu films alongside his Hindi productions, recently praised South Indian cinema and its wealth of acting talent. He also called Malayalam superstar Mohanlal the “best actor in our country”.

At a promotional event, Boney was seen appreciating the South film industry. “The South industry has talent, whether be it Malayalam cinema, Kannada, Tamil or Telugu. They should be appreciated. Telugu cinema showed us the glamour possible,” he said.

The veteran filmmaker continued, “Raghavendra Rao was knows for his song picturisation. Similarly, in Tamil cinema, there was Sridhar (CV Sridhar), Bharthiraja, Bhagyaraj.”