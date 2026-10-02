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‘Nobody better’: Boney Kapoor names Mohanlal as the ‘best actor in India’
Boney Kapoor recently praised South Indian cinema and its wealth of acting talent. He also called Malayalam superstar Mohanlal the 'best actor in our country.'
Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, who has also backed several Tamil and Telugu films alongside his Hindi productions, recently praised South Indian cinema and its wealth of acting talent. He also called Malayalam superstar Mohanlal the “best actor in our country”.
At a promotional event, Boney was seen appreciating the South film industry. “The South industry has talent, whether be it Malayalam cinema, Kannada, Tamil or Telugu. They should be appreciated. Telugu cinema showed us the glamour possible,” he said.
The veteran filmmaker continued, “Raghavendra Rao was knows for his song picturisation. Similarly, in Tamil cinema, there was Sridhar (CV Sridhar), Bharthiraja, Bhagyaraj.”
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Boney Kapoor went on to call Mohanlal the “best actor” in the country. “I feel the best actor our country has produced is from Malayalam cinema – Mohanlal. There is no better actor than Mohanlal in our country. There may be many good actors, but nobody better than Mohanlal. South has got immense talent. All the regions in South have got immense talent,” he said.
Meanwhile, on the professional front, Boney Kapoor’s upcoming projects as a producer include Mom 2 and No Entry 2. On the other hand, Mohanlal was last seen in Drishyam 3, which hit theatres on May 21, this year. The actor will next star in Tharun Moorthy’s Athimanoharam (L366). Also starring Meera Jasmine, the film is set to hit screens on December 24, this year.
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