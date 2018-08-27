Blessy’s Aadujeevitham will not release until 2020

Blessy said the delay is because the canvas of Aadujeevitham is so big and it has to be shot across seasons. Blessy said the delay is because the canvas of Aadujeevitham is so big and it has to be shot across seasons.

Billed as one of the costliest Malayalam films, Aadujeevitham, which has been the only thing on the mind of its director Blessy for many years, will make its way to the screens only in 2020.

The film, based on the similarly-titled award-winning Malayalam novel written by Benyamin, is the story of a man ending up in shambles after reaching the Middle East as he finds himself tending goats in extreme desert temperatures.

Blessy told IANS that the delay is because the canvas of the film is so big and it has to be shot across seasons, which is why he doesn’t see it ready for release before 2020.

“We have completed one schedule which was shot here. Now the remaining three more schedules are all to be shot abroad. Various locations are being considered and one that is almost zeroed down is Morocco. Shooting is not causing the delay. The delay is in the planning process as we just can’t afford any error,” Blessy said.

Blessy has scripted the story, making appropriate changes to meet the demands of cinema and to make it commercially viable. Blessy is known for films like Kaazcha, Thanmathra and Pranayam. Actor Prithviraj plays the lead character in the new film, for which K.U. Mohan is handling the camera.

Amala Paul also has a role in the movie. Her casting was announced in February early this year. “Happy and honored to be part of National Award Winning director Blessy’s Aadujeevitham as Sainu, a pain every Malayali has felt through Benyamin’s classic novel. An amazing screenplay of the classic which is set to be a visual spectacle in 3D,” Amala had said in a media statement.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App